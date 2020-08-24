Building closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

The Lansing Community Library is scheduled to reopen Tuesday after it was closed because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The library, as well as other city offices operated out of the same building, were closed Monday as a precaution.

"It’s just a precaution that we’re taking right now," City Administrator Tim Vandall said Monday.

He said the building was receiving a deep cleaning and "our staff are double-checking everything."

The library building, located at 730 First Terrace, also houses Lansing’s Public Works Department and Community and Economic Development.

City officials announced Monday that the Lansing Community Library would reopen at its normal time Tuesday. However, the other city offices are closed Tuesday for walk-in traffic. People needing to do business with these departments can call and leave voicemail messages.

The Lansing Public Works Department can be reached at 913-727-2400. The Community and Economic Development Department can be reached at 913-727-5488.

On Monday, the Leavenworth Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the county. This was the Health Department’s first update since Friday.

The Health Department typically releases updates about COVID-19 cases in the county on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

All of the new cases reported Monday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, there have been 1,603 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. That number includes 850 cases that have involved inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 686 community cases, 71 are considered active.

As of Monday afternoon, three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 53 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

In addition to the 1,603 confirmed cases, there have been 11,736 negative results in Leavenworth County. That includes 368 negative results that have been reported since Friday.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR