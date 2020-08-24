OTTAWA— As students in Ottawa schools go back to class for the 2020-21 school year, starting Sept. 9 through May 28, 2021, they will be divided into two groups and attend school in three-hour blocks to allow for COVID-19 precautions. A groups will meet in the morning and B groups in the afternoon.

Ottawa superintendent Ryan Cobbs said the main goal is to return the students back safely into a learning environment.

"I appreciate parents’ patience and support as we continue to work through these difficult times," Cobbs said. "We look forward to getting our students back into school and back to learning."

Cobbs said a transportation plan is still being developed.

"We are trying to address transportation issues as a hybrid learning environment impacts parents differently," Ottawa superintendent Ryan Cobbs said. "We are looking to add multiple pick-up points on both the north side and south side for our in town bus routes in an effort to ease parent anxiety about how to get their kids to and from school, while also lessening the volume of students coming through the drop off line, so that we can screen appropriately before coming into the building. Currently, our Director of Transportation is working to verify these points."

Athletics and activities in the district will have their normal schedules. Fall sports practices began Monday for OMS and OHS athletes.