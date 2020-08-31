LEAVENWORTH—Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education have approved a $3.19 million proposal for constructing a baseball and softball complex at Richard Warren Middle School.

The Leavenworth Board of Education approved the proposal from Mammoth Sports Construction, Meriden, Kansas, for the baseball and softball complex Wednesday, the same night board members approved a $65.76 million budget for the school district for the 2020-2021 school year.

Even though the baseball and softball complex will be located next to Warren Middle School, the fields will be used by Leavenworth High School teams.

The complex will include one varsity baseball field and one varsity softball field each with synthetic turf as well as a baseball and a softball field that each have natural grass.

Superintendent Mike Roth said the complex will include things such as batting cages, fencing and lighting. There also will be a concession and restroom facility that can be shared with the middle school’s football stadium.

The complex would be built on land west of the middle school football stadium. This land previously was owned by the city of Leavenworth.

The school district recently obtained the land from the city through a land swap agreement.

In exchange for the land next to the middle school football field, the school district gave the city the land that serves as David Brewer Park.

In the past, Leavenworth High School baseball and softball teams have played home games at the Sportsfield complex, which is owned by the city of Leavenworth.

Roth said funding for the new baseball and softball complex will come from the school district’s capital outlay budget, which is used to pay for things such as building maintenance and equipment purchases.