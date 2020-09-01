Salina Unified School District 305 announced Tuesday that elementary school students will be on site every day beginning next Tuesday.

The district said this change has been made based on gating criteria released by the Saline County Health Department.

According to the district, sixth-grade through 12th-grade students will continue with hybrid learning at this time.

"Our families are working to balance keeping their children safe and learning while they maintain jobs," said Linn Exline, superintendent. "We know it is important for them to have as much notice as possible before moving to a different learning environment."

According to the district, an email and text was sent to parents informing them of the announcement. It also said any future changes to the learning model for the district will depend on guidance from the county health department and the status of COVID-19.