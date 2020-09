Sanitary sewer repairs will be taking place over the next few days in various locations across the City of Hays. Crews will be accessing sanitary sewer manholes in streets and alleys shown on the map. Work should not impact sanitary sewer collection.

If the public has any questions about this project, contact Water Resources at 785 628-7380 or the contractor, Utility Solutions at 913-662-7120 during the day or 816-807-3810 after hours.