The Kansas Bureau of Investigation obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect connected to the December 2019 death of Gabriel Luna, 32, in Winfield.

The suspect returned to Kansas on Sunday to face charges.

Gabriel Luna was shot Dec. 18, 2019, while in his apartment at 1711 Fowler on the campus of Southwestern College in Winfield. He died from his injuries two days later in a Wichita hospital, the KBI said. The Winfield Police Department asked the KBI to assist in the investigation on Dec. 31, 2019.

Deuntae M. Markham, 21, of Wichita, was arrested Aug. 3 by the San Francisco Police Department in downtown San Francisco. On Sunday, Aug. 30, when extradition proceedings concluded, Markham was returned to Kansas and booked into the Cowley County Jail.

Markham was charged with suspected second-degree murder for the unintentional but reckless killing of Luna.

The case was investigated by the KBI, the Winfield Police Department, and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. The Cowley County Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.