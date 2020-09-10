The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Thursday that a fifth inmate death has been linked to COVID-19, this time at Larned Correctional Facility.

Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, died Monday after testing positive for the virus on Aug. 15. He was transferred to the hospital the same day, KDOC said in a release.

The department said that Chrismon had an underlying medical condition, although it declined to say what that entailed. He was serving a 52-month sentence and had been in KDOC custody since May 2019.

Chrismon is the fifth inmate death linked to COVID-19, with the other four occuring at Lansing Correctional Facility. Two staff members at Lansing and one at Topeka Correctional Facility also have died.

State correctional facilities have been noted COVID-19 hotspots, with over 950 cases among inmates and staff at Lansing. The prison was one of the largest COVID-19 clusters in the country.

Larned currently has 197 cases of COVID-19, according to KDHE data. Hutchinson Corrections Facility has the most cases of any KDOC prison, with 403 active cases.