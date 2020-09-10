Today's installment from Throwback Thursday takes us to the 100 block of North Main Street on the west side.

The S.H. Kress Co. five and dime department stores ran from 1896 to 1981. The first store was in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania in 1887. The Hutchinson store first opened about 1906 in a rented building at 111 N. Main. In 1916, the company decided to build their own building and purchased the 111-113-115 parcels.

The second photo shows the building under construction by the local Stamey-Mackey Const. Co. In 1930, the company remodeled the store to an ornamental architecture style. In 1964, the Genesco Group acquired the Kress Co. and began moving locations from the downtowns to malls, eventually liquidating Kress stores. The Hutchinson store closed in 1974.

Since then, the building has housed stores like So-Fro Fabrics, Beal Office Supplies, Hutchinson Downtown Antique Mall, Mainstreet Menswear, Office Furniture Solutions and Bear Blessings. The building at 111-115 N. Main today has occupants Encompass Health and State Beauty Supply. The building is owned by the Bob Ging Family Joint Trust.