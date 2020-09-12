On Friday, September 11, 2020, at 9:32pm, Sumner County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to an Injury accident in the 800 block of North US 81 HWY, commonly known as the 9-mile corner.

When deputies arrived, both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic were blocked. A White Toyota Sienna Van and Maroon Ford F-150 pickup collided at the front passenger side of each vehicle.

The Ford F-150 was northbound and attempted to exit from US 81 onto West Road. The driver failed to yield the right of way for the southbound Toyota Van. There were three occupants in the pickup, two had serious injuries, one was transported by Ambulance and the other by Eagle Med.

The driver and only occupant of the Toyota Van was transported by Ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way. Names will not be released at this time.