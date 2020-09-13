LEAVENWORTH — History was made last weekend at the 48th annual Leavenworth Labor Day Tennis Tournament when 17-year-old Alex Sherer — winner of the 2020 Memorial Day Weekend Tournament — became the youngest competitor to win the men’s singles division Sunday at David Brewer Park.

Sherer, a senior at Rossville High School, defeated Duane Strader 6-1, 6-0 to win the championship. His father, Jesse, was previously the youngest competitor to win the men’s open singles when he did so in 1992. Alex is six months younger than his father was at the time.

Tournament organizer Jim Mathis said the tournament featured the smallest participation in its history, but the level of play stayed the same.

"The quantity of players was the smallest in numbers in the 48-year history of the tournament," he said. "But the quality of play was big time in some of the championship matches."

Jesse Sherer and Chris Chapman defeated Ken Blair and Kurt Reid 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 in a tiebreaker to win the men’s over-40 doubles.

Alex and Jesse won the men’s open doubles with a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Chapman and Bobby Miller.

The father/son duo defeated Frank and Dimetri Fleming 6-0, 6-1 in the parent/child division.