Books

"Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir" by Madeleine Albright — Nonfiction

"The Last Drop of Blood" by Graham Masterton — Fiction

"The Mother Code" by Carole Stivers — Sci-Fi

"Murder at Kingscote" by Alyssa Maxwell — Mystery

"In the Skin" by Patricia Traxler — Short Stories

DVDs

"Capone" — Entertainment

"Big Bang Theory" Final Season — TV Series

"Orange is the New Black" Final Season — TV Series

"Shameless" Season 10 — TV Series

Game

"Ghost of Tsushima" — PS4 Game