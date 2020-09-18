Although they still must wear masks, students and staff at Hutchinson Community College will soon dine in style as the college has both updated and added onto its cafeteria.

"The college's dining hall has not had a major renovation since it was built in the 1960s," said Julie A. Blanton, vice president of finance and operations for the college. "Students were still lining up in a single file line to be served and the hot meal offerings were limited due to size and service constraints."

The cafeteria and the downstairs recreation and meeting room area are expected to open by Oct. 1. The school planned for more than one year before beginning the project. The renovation committee toured four other college cafeterias and held numerous meetings with five stakeholder groups to develop the renovated location. Then it took one more year for construction.

"The new facility will allow for ’scramble style’ serving," Blanton said. "(This is) where patrons will be able to choose from a number of hot food service stations during each meal time."

Students can choose from five major stations, as well as a salad bar. In addition to the pizza area, there will be international fare, a deli and a grill.

"The room incorporates dragon blue," said Denny Stoecklein, a spokesperson for HCC. "There will be a lot of choices for the students (to eat)."

The project includes a 4500-square-foot addition, which will house a new commercial kitchen. The renovated addition, consisting of 12,000 square feet, will house student dining services. This room sits atop the basement renovation, which includes a new esports room, three meeting rooms and a new student recreation area.

Community guests are normally allowed to dine in at the facility, but because of COVID-19, this practice is not being encouraged. Along with the hot line, students will also have access to cold food stations, such as cereal and milk, salad and deli fixings throughout the day.

"The new facility will have an updated, upscale decor and will include a convenience store-style area where all items can be purchased individually and be eaten on the go," Blanton said. "The total cost of the project is estimated at $5.5 million. The $350,000 in kitchen equipment was made possible through a grant from the Sunderland Foundation."