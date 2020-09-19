HUTCHINSON—With the cancellation of the 2020 Kansas State Fair for public participation, From the Land of Kansas wants to ensure fairgoers still have the opportunity to purchase their favorite foods from Kansas products and receive State Fair deals.

From the Land of Kansas set up a Purple Ribbon Marketplace site for State Fair vendors. They are offering special shipping deals for this weekend. The virtual site ends Sunday night.

Vendors include flour from New Cambria, unfiltered honey processed by veterans, cheese curds from Alma Creamery and naturally fermented sauerkraut from Hoganville Family Farms.

And for those with allergies, Safely Delicious of Overland Park manufacturers allergy-friendly products, free of the gluten, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, egg, fish, shellfish, mustard, sesame and sulfites. These snack bites are rice-based, vegan, cholesterol-free, low sodium and have no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. They do have chocolate, coffee and pumpkin pie spice though.

Grannie’s Mustard of Newton is also on the site with a variety of mustards for sale, including chipotle , horseradish, hickory and ranch flavored. Also tantalizing tastebuds is Cashmere Popcorn of Topeka offering popcorn in all flavors, including peanut butter, cheddar, caramel and tornado flavor. Tornado is a combination of many flavors and is as unpredictable as the weather, according to their promotional information.

Also on the virtual fair food site is jelly, spice, salsa and hand sanitizer vendors. Boot Hill Distillery manufactures hand sanitizer, which is originally from ethanol, made in Dodge City.

Shoppers may also go to the From the Land of Kansas site to shop.