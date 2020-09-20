OTTAWA—The coronavirus pandemic continues to weave its way through area residents’ lives.

Ottawa University reported Wednesday, September 16 that a football player tested positive for COVID-19. The Franklin County Health Department tested three additional football players, but results were not released.

Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the recommendation of the FCHD, the university placed the entire football team under quarantine until Sept. 26.

The Saturday home football game with Sterling College and the road contest against nationally-ranked Kansas Wesleyan University on Sept. 26 will be rescheduled, OU athletic director Arabie Conner said. More information regarding make-up games will be released at a later date.

The Braves are scheduled to play Oct. 3 at home against Tabor College.

"In taking this action, our intention is first and foremost the safety of our students, our campus and the Ottawa community at large," OU president Dr. Reggies Wenyika said. "Obviously, this situation has necessitated the postponement of the team’s next two football games. We’re disappointed for our student-athletes, while at the same time I’m so thankful for the collaborative relationship the University has with our county health department as we all seek to mitigate the short-term effects of this disruption."

The university also has taken the same steps with its baseball team because a player tested positive. This quarantine will be in effect until Sept. 29. The team is out of season, therefore there will only be an interruption in practice and conditioning.

The university tested all students in August and found 30 positive tests, a 4.4% positive rate according to the health department.

The health department reported 13 new positive cases in Franklin County since Monday. At that time, there were 22 active cases, 75 pending tests and two current hospitalizations that have been reported.

The county has 281 positive tests, 4,787 negative tests and three deaths.