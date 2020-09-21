A woman from Leavenworth County has died from complications with COVID-19 and underlying health conditions, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The woman, who was in her 80s, died last week. Leavenworth County Health Department officials learned about the woman’s death after releasing an update about COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon.

"Our condolences are with the family," Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in an update released Monday.

The woman is the 11th Leavenworth County resident to die from complications of COVID-19.

Four of the 11 deaths have involved inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As part of Monday’s update, the Health Department reported 46 new cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. Forty-two of the new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases. Four of the new cases involve LCF inmates.

To date, there have been 1,920 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. That number includes 858 cases involving LCF inmates and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Of the county’s 995 community cases, 113 were active as of Monday afternoon. There also were eight active cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 60 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported Monday that the 14-day average positivity rate among community tests in the county was 6.72%.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Leavenworth County Health Department does not include cases at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

A website for the Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Monday that the USP in Leavenworth had 277 active cases among inmates and five cases involving staff. The BOP reported that 144 USP inmates and five staff members have recovered from the virus.

No deaths have been reported at the USP in Leavenworth as a result of COVID-19.

