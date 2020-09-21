BAXTER SPRINGS–Four suspects are in custody following a mid-afternoon burglary September 14 in rural Cherokee County, Kansas.

Just after 3 p.m. last Monday, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a home in the Lowell area, where a residential burglary was believed to have just occurred. As the deputies were en route, the suspects fled the scene. Cherokee County dispatch broadcast the suspect vehicle description to deputies and surrounding law enforcement agencies, which is when the Baxter Springs Police spotted the vehicle as it was heading into town.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies discovered stolen property, including a firearm which had been previously reported stolen to the Pittsburg Police Department earlier this summer, along with suspected marijuana, wax and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested at the scene were:

Koby Stark, age 19, of Baxter Springs

Bridger Skye, age 20, of Baxter Springs

Andrew Hendrix, age 18, of Quapaw, Oklahoma

Tevaris Young, age 20, of Pittsburg

Stark is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Burglary, Theft, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The other three suspects are being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Burglary, Theft, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.