Jay Dee McKee, age 64, passed away at 8:45 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home in Columbus, following an illness. Jay Dee was born March 1, 1956 in Columbus, Kansas. His parents were George and Virginia (Spencer) McKee. He was a lifetime resident of Columbus. He was very active in rodeo sports. He traveled the ACRA Rodeo Circuit, competing, picking up, judging, and helping anybody who needed it. He worked for several various rodeo contractors, including Thunderbolt Rodeo Productions, Leon Frakes, and Leonard Woods. Jay Dee loved all of his dogs, but he had two exceptionally special dogs, Petey and Lily. His family and friends were sometimes jealous of his friendship with his horse Frank. Surviving Jay Dee is his wife, Jackie Newberry McKee of Columbus, and her daughters, Shawnell, Charity, Cherrise, Tessa, and Shyanne; and one sister Joni Harrington of Columbus, and a host of friends from coast to coast. He was preceded in death by the best friend he ever had, his dog Josie. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus, Kansas. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Derfelt Funeral Home. Wendell Abbott will officiate. Pallbearers include Doug Abbiatti, Louis Brinlee, Randy Wells, Kent Helms, Mark Moyer, and Larry (CJ) Baldridge. Online condolences may be made at derfeltfuneralhomes.com.