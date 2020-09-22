A 43-year-old woman sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening when she was shot late Monday in southeast Topeka, police said.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday morning. No arrests had been made. The victim’s name hadn’t been made public.

Gretchen Spiker, public relations specialist for the Topeka Police Department, said officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of S.E. Massachusetts, where they found the woman. Massachusetts runs north and south and is one block east of S.E. Adams Street.

The woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital, Spiker said.

She asked anyone with information about the case to contact police by emailing telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online to www.shawneecountycrimestoppers.com.