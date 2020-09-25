After a rough week in terms of new COVID-19 cases being confirmed within the Reno County community, Friday morning’s report showed just four new cases and all of them were at the prison.

The county’s dashboard just after 11:30 a.m. showed the positive cases in the county had climbed to 1,010, but the number of those classified as recovered grew by an even larger amount, so the number of active cases dipped to 145.

The active case count includes 60 at the prison, eight tied to a religious gathering – which was up one –and eight more from the county’s public schools.

The dashboard indicated the number of people from the county who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 grew by one, but the demographic data did not detail the person’s age range.

Friday’s daily situation report indicated three confirmed COVID patients in the hospital, including one who was on a ventilator, and five other awaiting test results.

Changes in the number of cases from within each zip code in the county showed the vast majority were within Hutchinson, though South Hutchinson added two and Nickerson one. Some 25 cases remain under investigation by contract tracers.

Fifty-nine test results were entered into the system on Friday, generating a positive test rate for the day of 6.77%.

The cumulative positive test rate (PTR) was 11.6%, while the community rate, with prison cases removed, was listed at 7.77%.

The prior week PTR, which officials eventually hope to use in school gating criteria, stood Friday at 10.92%, while the seven-day average PTR – for the week ending Sept. 19 – was 10.9%

So far, some 13.85% of the county’s population has been tested.