NEWTON—The Harvey County death toll for COVID-19 nearly doubled this week, with the announcement of three confirmed deaths.

Three COVID-19 deaths and three new positive cases of the disease were counted in Harvey County by the Harvey County Health Department.

The victims included a woman in her 80s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. The represent the sixth, seventh and eighth deaths of Harvey County residents with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

According to the health department, the deaths are unrelated to each other. The announcements of the deaths as COVID-19-related were delayed until the health department received confirmation from the medical providers overseeing patient care that COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on their death certificates.

All three individuals were previously announced as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, the health department has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County. The confirmed cases include:

• A woman in her 40s. She had known out-of-state travel.

• A woman between 10 and 19 years old. This case is under investigation.

• A man in his 30s. He was in contact with another individual with COVID-19 in another county.

The health department will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Harvey County has had 342 coronavirus cases to date, including 336 confirmed and six probable cases. There are nine known active cases in Harvey County. None of these individuals is currently hospitalized.