Walter E. Taylor, III, 21, of Wellington, has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Travis Schneider, 34, who also lived in Wellington.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in Sumner County District Court at 2 p.m., Oct. 15.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at about 1:43 p.m., July 22 in the 700 block of East 16th Street, the court report stated. Schneider was found slumped over the steering wheel of a black Ford Ranger, with a gunshot to his chest. Medical emergency was radioed and Schneider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexis Sellers identified herself to police as having been a passenger in Schneider’s vehicle. She told officers that when she and Schneider left Casey’s, they were followed by a red car driven by Noah Moody and she knew the passenger in the vehicle by the nickname, "Trey." The car pulled up next to them.

"She remembered Trey saying, ‘You think this is a game? I’m bloods,’" the court report read. "Trey then leaned out of the car, pointed a handgun at Travis and shot him."

Wellington Police Chief Tracy Heath arrived at the scene at about 1:57 p.m. He was acquainted with Moody and "Trey," whom he knew as Walter Taylor, III.

Officers found Moody and brought him to the police department. He was read his Miranda Rights and interviewed by Det. Bobby Wilson at about 3:24 p.m.

Moody pulled up next to a truck and Taylor thought the driver had yelled something. The vehicles slowed down. Moody thought Schneider had said something to Taylor about being a "little kid," the report said.

"Trey was hanging out the window when Moody heard the pop," the report said. "Trey came back into the car and said he thought that he hit him. Trey had a black 9 mm in his hand."

Sellers told Wilson they left the gas station, going westbound on U.S. 160. Moody pulled up to the truck and Taylor yelled something about being a blood (gang member).

"Travis didn’t say anything but raised his hands like, ‘I don’t know what you want,’" the report said.

Schneider’s truck came to a stop after the shooting and Sellers ran to car behind her and asked the driver to call the police, the report said.

Moody dropped Taylor off at his home. Det. Wilson later arrested him there.