It will take more than a pandemic to stop the music.

Since March, the COVID-19 virus has halted or postponed most public events and concerts, including performances by the Salina Symphony.

So how could the musicians of the Salina Symphony still play the music they loved without an audience to play it for?

Welcome to the Salina Symphony Virtual Chamber Concert Series, premiering Sunday on Facebook.

"When it was determined that full symphonic concerts would be on hiatus, our goal was to seek out creative ways to fulfill (our) mission, as well as provide opportunities for musicians to perform," said Adrienne Allen, executive director of the Salina Symphony. "The virtual concert format allows us to share music with our patrons, as well as a potential new audience."

The symphony will launch its Virtual Chamber Concert Series at 4 p.m. Sunday with the first concert of the "Listen Together" series, featuring the Salina Symphony Woodwind Quintet and String Quartet.

The concert will premiere and be available for viewing on the Salina Symphony Facebook page. Each concert has been pre-recorded with the assistance of Fili Creative, a production company headed by Symphony musician Gus Applequist.

The Woodwind Quintet will present two movements from "Quintet No. 3 in D minor" by Franz Danzi, "Theme for Wind Quintet" by Meri Jenkins and selections from "Woodwind Quintet No. 1" by Anthony O’Toole. The String Quartet will include selections from Dvorak’s "String Quartet No. 12" and "Tango Chromatique" by Michael McLean.

Subsequent concerts in the series will include performances by the Salina Symphony Brass Quintet and violin/cello on Nov. 8; a Dec. 13 Christmas concert featuring vocal ensembles and dancers; a performance by the Symphony Horn Quartet and cello/piano on Jan. 24; and performances by the Percussion Ensemble and Bass Quintet on Feb. 21.

Smaller ensembles

Since it was logistically difficult and potentially unsafe to get the entire 60-plus Salina Symphony together to perform even a virtual concert, Allen said, it was decided to focus on performances by smaller ensembles.

"Each ensemble selected repertoire they felt was well suited to their strengths," she said. "Our series features a diverse array of timeless chamber music repertoire, as well as ambitious pieces from contemporary composers."

Allen said the musicians have greatly missed making music together during a hiatus that has lasted more than six months.

"They’re thrilled to be able to rehearse and perform these virtual concerts for our patrons," she said.

Following the conclusion of the virtual series, the Salina Symphony plans to return live to the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe, for an abbreviated concert series in the spring/summer of 2021. Live concerts will begin March 28 with "An Afternoon of Rodgers and Hammerstein," which had been postponed from last season.

Not included in the upcoming abbreviated season is the Symphony’s most popular concert of the year, their Christmas Festival. Instead, it will be presented during the virtual concert series Dec. 13 in a performance Allen said she hopes will still capture the spirit and joy of this traditional family event.

"The concert will include a beautiful variety of holiday music from eight Salina Symphony ensembles, as well as a piano solo," she said. "(It) also will feature dancers from Salina Community Theatre’s Iron Street Dance Company and the Tamara Howe School of Dance. We’re especially excited about the ‘Sleigh Ride’ finale, so we hope patrons will tune in."

Creative outlet

Kyle Hopkins, a music professor and director of bands at McPherson College who plays French horn in the Salina Symphony, said the pandemic has been devastating to musicians.

"Playing music together is a significant creative outlet for us," he said. "I also teach all day, and the (Symphony) is my time to practice what I preach."

Hopkins said he’s also missed the sense of community he’s had with fellow Symphony musicians, who haven’t played a concert together since January.

"Not seeing my very dear friends in the Symphony has left a vacuum," he said. "The opportunity to make music with just a few of these people has been wonderful."

Hopkins counts himself lucky to be in three ensembles performing for the virtual series – the Brass Quintet, Horn Quartet and Woodwind Quintet – when not every Symphony musician is participating in the concerts.

"I got lucky," he said. "The virtual concert is fantastic, but it doesn’t involve everyone. I feel guilty that I’m in three ensembles."