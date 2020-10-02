TOPEKA — Kansas is blessed with an abundance of great natural resources and Kansans are encouraged to capture the most vital of these: water. The Kansas Water Office (KWO) is accepting water photos to be featured in conjunction with the 2020 Virtual Governor’s Water Conference in November. The photos need to pertain to water or water use in Kansas. Examples include all bodies of water, irrigation, agriculture, recreation and fun, or other water infrastructure.

Worthy entries will be voted on during this year's Virtual Governor's Water Conference by conference attendees. The winning photo will earn feature photo at the 2021 Governor’s Water Conference. It will also, along with second and third place, be displayed in the Kansas State Capitol and KWO during the year. October 31 is the deadline to submit photos at kwo-info@kwo.ks.gov.

Student Research will also continue to be a feature during the virtual conference. Undergraduate and graduate students are invited to submit abstracts on their water-related research to be presented as posters. Any research that involves water quantity, quality or water education is eligible and cash awards are available. The submission deadline is October 26.

For more information about both contests as well as tentative conference agenda and speakers, please select Governor’s Water Conference at www.kwo.ks.gov under the News & Events section. Conference registration will be free and available to those planning to attend any of the virtual conference.