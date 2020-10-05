Jessica Walker was crowned Wellington High Duchess for the fall 2020 homecoming.

Wellington lost the game to Rose Hill, 28-20.

Jessica is the daughter of Bill and Gloria Walker, has been a member of SCCDAT for three years, National Honor Society for three years and StuCo for two years. She has been a member of the Cheer team for two years and a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes for two years and a member of Crusader Creators for one year. She is active at St. Anthony St. Rose Catholic Church.

Jessica has been on the honor roll, she served as class president during her sophomore and junior years and is vice-president of the senior class. Her plans are to attend Cowley College, to major in social work and participate in cheer.

Other candidates were:

Lauren Bales

Lauren is the daughter of Mark and Christy Bales. She is the granddaughter of Rise McEachern. She has been a member of FCCLA (Family Career Community Leaders of America), Educators Rising and been on the cheer team for two years.

After graduation, Bales plans on completing her Associate’s degree at Cowley College, then attend Pittsburgh State University where she will major in education. Lauren plans to earn her education degree in Family and Consumer Science. Her goal is to teach middle school.

Calli Hatfield

Calli is the daughter of Adam and Carmen Hatfield. She is the granddaughter of Rick and Jo Roitman, Marsha Escandon, Duane and Becy Hatfield, Jeff Shoffner and Becky Fick. She has been a member of National Honor Society (NHS), SCCDAT, StuCo and (Students Against Deadly Decisions) SADD for two years and she placed ninth overall in state tennis. Her future plans are to be happy.

Gabby Stout

Gabby is the dauthter of Chris and DeAnna Stout and granddaughter of Rod and Dorothy Oldridge, Tom and Louise Stout and Carl Hubbard. She is a member of National Honor Society, has been a member of Leadership for three years, is a member of SCCDAT, the Youth Council and Crimson Dance team.

Outside of school, Gabby has been a member of Encore Dance for nine years, she has been a part of competitive dance for seven years and has been a dance instructor for four years.

Gabby has received the the following honors: The best Choreography award, the Lions Club award, the KAKE talented teen award, the Citizenship Award and the Rotary Club award In her free time, Gabby likes to dance, paint and draw. Gabby plans to attend Wichita State University where she will major in psychology and dance.

Abby Treadway

Abby is the daughter of Michael and Davina Treadway. He is the granddaughter of Bill and Vickie Treadway and Dennis and Linda Terry. Abby has been a part of Leadership for three years, she is in Big Sis-Little Sis and she participated in track one year. She has been on the honor roll for four years. In her free time, Abby likes to go running and spend time with her family Her plans include attending Kansas State University where she will pursue a degree in dentistry.

Child attendants were Kyzer Gill and Sawyer Grace Whaley.

Kyzer is the son of Ben and Audrey (Walcher) Gill and grother to Kaeden and Kynnedy Gill. He is the grandson of Steve and Paula (Horsch) Gill, Robin and Jeff Ralls and Allen and Donna Walcher. Kyzer is the great-grandson of Marlin and Sharon Mason.

Kyzer attends Wee Too Preschool. In his free time, he enjoys driving his four wheeler, checking the cattle on the ranch, getting as dirty as possible and going to the golf course. Kyzer’s favorite flavor of ice cream is chocolate. When he grows up, he wants to drive tractors, bulldozers and be a Kansas City Chiefs football player.

Sawyer is the daughter of Chad and Brittnee Whaley. She is the sister of Hudson Whaley. She is the granddaughter of Travis and Kristi Whaley and Scott and Jamie York. She is the great-granddaughter of Darlene Ferguson, Sandra Seifert, Carol and Albert Whaley and Gayle and Sharon York. She is great-great granddaughter of Thelma Donley.

When Sawyer grows up, she wants to be a pet doctor. Her favorite ice cream flavor is pink strawberry. In her free time, Sawyer likes to watch sports with her dad and run and play in her playhouse and on her swing set. She enjoys swimming and playing with her cousin Masyn and her little brother Hudson.