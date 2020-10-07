During last week’s presidential debate President Donald Trump called on his supporters "to go into the polls and watch very carefully."

In Kansas, however, election officials said, an individual can’t just show up at a polling place to do that.

They have to meet specific criteria to be eligible as a "poll agent" or "poll watcher" and they must register with the local election officials to receive the designation in advance of the election, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

State laws also prohibit "electioneering" – which is any display in support of a specific candidate, issue or party – within 250 of the polling place.

Reno County Election Officer Jenna Feger said local election officials have no concerns about poll watchers showing up at county polling places on Election Day, and that she welcomes them.

"We’ve had them in the past and there’ve never been any issues," Feger said of poll watchers. "They aren’t allowed to stop the process or anything like that. They just observe."

"Basically they are just checking the process, making sure everything is going smoothly," she said. "Sometimes they have a list and are checking it off as people come through. If they know of people who haven’t voted, they’ll call them."

In Kansas, however, "poll agents" are people authorized to be so because of the position they hold, said Katie Koupal, Deputy Assistance Secretary of State for Communication and Policy.

Those include chairpersons of state and county political party committees; chairpersons of committees concerned with questions that are on a ballot, if any; candidates themselves or a member of their family aged 14 or older; precinct committeepersons; and write-in candidates who have filed affidavits of write-in candidacy.

The qualified individuals may also appoint someone else to serve in their stead, but just one person per eligible category per polling place.

"You can’t send 10 people to the same polling place to observe," Koupal said.

An application to become a poll watcher is available through the local election office or Secretary of State’s Office. They must be submitted to the local election office for approval, but that can be done by mail, email, fax, or hand-delivered.

"They are required to carry their appointment form and produce it upon request" at the polling place, Koupal said. "They also have to wear a badge identifying themselves as an observer."

"They can’t just show up," she said.

Poll watchers can ask to see an unmarked ballot and watch the voting processes, but they are prohibited from handling a completed ballot, participating in the administration of the process, or ballot counting.

"They are prohibited from hindering or obstructing any voter or election board worker in the performance of their duty," Koupal said. "They cannot be within three feet of a polling booth or a table used by election boards or staff."

In Reno County, the local Democratic party has applied for watchers for the Nov. 3 election, Feger said, but so far no one else has.

Local election officials attempt to address concerns that may be raised by poll watchers by having members of both major parties represented by poll workers at each precinct table, Feger said.

"Typically we try to have one Republican and one Democrat at each table," she said. "They take turns, switching around in different positions (at the table) during the day."

"Any board worker who feels something was not done correctly, we give them a phone number to call us, or at the Fairgrounds, we have people there and they can flag us down and bring it to our attention."

Separate state law addresses electioneering at a polling place.

The law defines electioneering as "knowingly attempting to persuade or influence eligible voters to vote for or against a particular candidate, party or question submitted. Electioneering includes wearing, exhibiting, or distributing labels, signs, posters, stickers, or other materials that clearly identify a candidate in the election or clearly indicate support or opposition to a question…"

The activity is prohibited within 250 feet of the entrance of a polling place on Election Day or at an advance voting site. To visualize the distance, that’s about 15 feet shy of a length of a football field.

Bumper stickers affixed to a vehicle used to get to a polling place are excluded from the law, but it does include hats and T-shirts, Koupal said.