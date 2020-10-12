In what is shaping up to be a historically expensive U.S. Senate race, Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier announced she had raised roughly $13.5 million between July and September.

The mark shatters her own record quarterly haul, when she raised $4 million last quarter, and sets the stage for what will likely be even more spending in the waning days of Bollier’s showdown with Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall.

The Bollier campaign reported 453,555 individual contributions, with an average contribution of $29.72, although it is unclear how many are from Kansas.

"I am proud of the grassroots campaign we have built with support from Democrats and Republicans, teachers and farmers, and folks from Liberal to Leavenworth. Kansans know that I am the only candidate in this race who will actually work across the aisle on issues that are important to them and their families," Bollier said in a statement.

Bollier has $7.5 million in cash on hand for the final weeks of the race, setting the stage for the most expensive race in Kansas political history to become even more so.

There has been a record spree of outside spending from super PACs in the race, which experts believe underscores its competitiveness. The Center for Responsive Politics pegs the outside spending in the general election race alone at $29 million, not even including the hotly contested GOP primary between Marshall and former Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Internal polling released from both parties in recent weeks has framed the race as effectively a toss up and outside spending has ramped up accordingly.

On Tuesday, Duty and Country, a super PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, announced $7.5 million in television and digital advertising in support of Bollier.

And on Thursday, NextGen America, a progressive group aimed at increasing youth engagement, announced they would be working in Kansas to increase turnout of voters for Bollier.

Conservative groups have also spent heavily in the race. The Senate Leadership Fund has spent $12 million in support of Marshall over the course of September and October.

The pair are running to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts. If Bollier wins she would be the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Kansas since 1932.

Her fundraising haul comes amid criticism from conservatives over a video circulating on social media where Bollier appears to endorse Australia’s gun control laws, which included a strict ban on automatic and semiautomatic weapons.

While Bollier called the laws "an amazing thing," she also backed the Second Amendment earlier in the campaign event in Olathe.

"They have no guns. They don’t allow them. They just took them all away," Bollier said. "And you know what? It’s pretty darn safe."

The Marshall campaign has framed the video as radical, though Bollier has since clarified that she doesn’t back gun confiscation.

"This may sound good to Bollier’s donors in San Francisco, but to Kansans, this is disqualifying," Marshall campaign manager Eric Pahls said in a statement. "Even among Democrats, forced gun confiscation is an alarming concept."