An Ozawkie man was arrested Tuesday in connection with crimes linked to a Jefferson County traffic crash last year in which two of his passengers were killed and another seriously injured.

John Lewis, 44, was booked at 3 p.m. Tuesday into the Jefferson County Jail at Oskaloosa in connection with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, driving under the influence, reckless driving and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office records posted online at https://www.jeffersoncountykssheriff.com/roster_view.php?booking_num=B440029055.

Those records indicated Lewis was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after a $10,000 bond was posted.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Lewis was driving a pickup truck that became involved in a one-vehicle crash late Aug. 17, 2019, killing passengers Christopher T. Webb, 46, of Topeka, and Luke A. Puccinelli, 21, of Oskaloosa. Lewis and passenger Gavin M. Lewis, 20, of Nortonville, were seriously hurt but survived.

The crash occurred in southwest Jefferson County, just north of the intersection of K-237 highway and 50th Street, which is about four miles north of US-24 highway, according to the highway patrol.

It said Lewis was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on K-237 when he failed to negotiate a curve and the truck left the road and rolled.

No one in the truck was wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said.