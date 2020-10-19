It is time for the Ford County Extension Council to hold its Annual Extension Council Elections. In accordance with Kansas Extension Law, representatives to serve in agriculture, family and consumer sciences, 4-H youth development and economic development will be elected on a county-wide basis to serve a two year term.

All persons 18 years of age or older and living within the boundaries of Ford County are invited and eligible for nomination and to vote.

It will be held on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ford County Fair Building, 901 W. Park St. in Dodge City.

Candidates will be running for the four Program Development Committee (PDC) areas:

Agriculture and Natural Resources:

Doug Brauer

Janel Durler

Kevin Durler

Family and Consumer Sciences:

Lori Juhlin

Diane Lix

Kathy Redman

4-H Youth Development and Economic Development:

Cassadie Steele

Shana Tilley

Sarah Williams

Community Vitality:

Sam Shipley

Angie Stites

Kristen Winter

These candidates and the current committee members will provide guidance and leadership to the Ford County Extension program for the upcoming year.

"The Ford County Extension program could not be what it is today without the dedicated community volunteers that take time to volunteer for the Ford County Extension Program Development Committees and our Extension Executive Board," said Ford County Extension director and Ag and Natural Resources agent Andrea Burns. "These volunteers provide countless hours of dedication to the Ford County Extension program and its mission.

"Their insight and experience help us determine the programs and services Ford County Extension offers the stakeholders of Ford County."

Come by the Ford County Fair Building on Saturday, Oct. 24 to vote in the Extension Election and stay for the Ford County Exchange Group’s Fall Flea Market.

Due to COVID-19, the Ford County Extension Office will be offering a come and go/drive through election format. This year’s election will be set up under the tent on the east side of the 4-H building to provide a safe, no contact voting experience.

For more information about this year’s Extension Council elections or other programs and services provided by Ford County Extension, visit them on the web at www.ford.ksu.edu or call the office at 620-227-4542.