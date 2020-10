HOISINGTON - Donna Mearl Marcellus, died October 17, 2020. Born September 9, 1939, to Arthur and Edna (Barnes)Dyer. Married William ‘Bill’ Marcellus in 1977. He died in 2019. Survived by daughters, Donita Donovan, Veronica Ludwig, Florina Burns; four siblings; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral: 11 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.