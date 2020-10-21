Topeka police on Wednesday were investigating as a homicide the fatal stabbing of a man reported late Tuesday at 3226 N.E. Seward Ave. No arrests had been made.

Police public relations specialist Gretchen Spiker identified the deceased as 31-year-old Tyler S. Parkinson of Topeka.

"All involved parties are believed to be accounted for," Spiker said. "No arrests have been made at this time. At the conclusion of the investigation, findings will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review."

Topeka police Lt. Kelvin Johnson said officers were called about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to the scene on a report of a fight at a residence. Parkinson was taken by American Medical Response ambulance from the scene to a Topeka hospital, where he died.

Tuesday evening’s homicide was Topeka’s 23rd this year, Spiker said. The city’s record of 30 was set in 2017.

Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.