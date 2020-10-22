Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of North Poplar Streets and East Sixth Avenue. Thomas J. Anderson was one of the earliest settlers in Reno County. Anderson moved here from Texas in 1874 bringing with him a large lot of cattle and homesteaded out by Sylvia.

He kept buying more and more land and by 1884 had accumulated more than 9,000 acres. With news the Santa Fe Railway was installing the Kinsley cut-off line by Sylvia, he sold his entire holdings to the Thompson Land and Cattle Co. of Kentucky.

That year he moved to Hutchinson and organized the Hutchinson National Bank at First and Main. He then built a magnificent home at 200 E. 6th. Thomas passed away in 1912.

The Anderson family continued to occupy the house until 1972. After that it went through many different owners and significant deterioration. John Hines purchased the home in 1983, and restored the home to original designs.. In 2017, Marvin and Lois Mast purchased the home. The home today at 200 E. 6th is still owned by the Masts.