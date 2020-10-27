GREAT BEND — Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week GED Preparation Class. However, orientation sessions are required before starting the class.

Multiple delivery types are available for students to select for orientation. Students can choose between LiveOnline, Fuzion or face-to-face sessions. LiveOnline sessions will meet exclusively via Zoom. Fuzion sessions will feature a combination of face-to-face students and Zoom students.

Students must attend all orientation sessions, which will be held on Nov. 10, 12 and 17. Students have the option of a 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. time slot.

Actual GED classes will start on Nov. 19 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday and students will meet at the same time slot they chose for orientation.

Students will complete required testing, learn how to navigate their GED.com account and learn about WorkReady! Students will also meet one-on-one with their instructor to discuss goals, expectations, attendance requirements and workload.

Those interested in taking the GED exam without any preparation instruction can do so right away but are urged to receive advising before moving forward.

Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian to enroll. A completed Compulsory Attendance Waiver is required for any student 16 or 17 years of age, prior to starting classes. The form can be furnished by the last school the student attended. If students are unable to obtain a form, they can contact the Adult Education office and a form can be sent out.

For more information, contact Support and Testing Specialist Gina Owen at oweng@bartonccc.edu or (620) 786-7565.