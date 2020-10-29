In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawnee County will lose its health officer at the end of December.

Gianfranco Pezzino, 66, announced at Thursday’s Shawnee County Commission meeting that for personal reasons he would leave the health officer’s position he has held for nearly 14 years when his contract expires Dec. 31.

"It’s been a very long year, and this decision was made purely based on personal reasons," he told reporters afterward. "It’s time for me to step aside, spend some a little more time with my family and get some rest."

Pezzino also gave reporters a message to share with the community, saying: "I know we are all tired, but don’t give up, because the virus is not tired. The virus is not giving up."

Pezzino’s announcement comes one week after he voiced frustration last week over statements made by County Commission Chairman Bill Riphahn, who thinks Pezzino’s health orders have been too restrictive.

Riphahn dissented in July as commissioners voted 2-1 to approve Pezzino’s request that the county require everyone 10 and older, with a few exceptions, to wear facial coverings in indoor and outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be achieved.

Pezzino told reporters Thursday his decision to step down wasn’t linked to any questioning of his methods.

"This is a decision just based on personal considerations," he said, adding that he’d been thinking about leaving for "a few weeks."

The health officer, whose job is supposed to be part-time, plans for and responds to public health emergencies. He or she has the power and responsibility to take any steps necessary to slow the spread of outbreaks of disease.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pezzino in March issued a "safer at home" order that included closing most businesses. He later eased those restrictions but has since expressed concern as the county’s number of cases rose in recent weeks.

A married father of three adult children, Pezzino became a grandfather for the first time in May.

He told reporters Thursday: "I’m tired, like many other people are, but I think it can be a good thing for somebody with fresh legs and the same succor and fresh eyes to come on board and (bring) some renewed enthusiasm and energy that we are certainly going to need in the coming months and coming weeks."

Pezzino also works as senior fellow for the Kansas Health Institute, a job he described as being "nearly full-time." He said he would continue to live in Topeka and work for KHI.

Pezzino’s one-year contract to serve this year as county health officer initially called for him to be paid $55,056 while also covering his costs for licensing, continuing education and malpractice insurance.

Commissioners last June amended that to make him an hourly employee capable of making as much as $7,500 a month, with his salary being eligible to be reimbursed by COVID-19 relief funding.

"It was an honor to be part of an incredible group of leaders who have guided Shawnee County through what has been arguably the most difficult public health challenge in modern history," Pezzino said in a news release put out Thursday by the health department.

The county was very fortunate to have someone of Pezzino’s caliber as health officer, health department director Linda Ochs said in that release.

"His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and willingness to ’go the extra mile’ to protect the citizens of Shawnee County are greatly appreciated," she said.

County Commissioner Kevin Cook told Pezzino at Thursday’s meeting, "While I hate to see you leave the position, I thank you for the work that you’ve done."

Commissioner Aaron Mays seconded those sentiments.

Pezzino thanked commissioners and the community at Thursday’s meeting, saying, "Together we will move past this difficult time."

A native of Italy, Pezzino graduated magna cum laude in 1979 from the School of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Bologna. He worked in public health in Africa, then moved to the U.S., earned a master’s degree from Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and spent a three-year public health fellowship with the Centers for Disease Control, first in Madison, Wis., then at its headquarters in Atlanta.

Pezzino moved to Topeka in 1994 after being hired by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as its first-ever state epidemiologist.

Pezzino told reporters Thursday that while he didn’t know if he would personally play a role in choosing his replacement, he had already talked to some people in the medical community here who are interested in potentially taking his place.

The search for a new health officer will take place in the next few weeks, the health department said in Thursday’s release.

That department said in a separate release Thursday that this community’s COVID-19 Community Transmission and Severity Score had improved this week by two points, to 14 from 16.

The scorecard ranks community transmission on a 24-point scale, with scores of 17 through 24 indicating extreme transmission (red), 9 through 16 severe transmission (orange), 1 through 8 increased transmission (yellow) and 0 indicating no spread (green).