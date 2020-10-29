GREENSBURG — The Twilight Theatre, Twilight Players, and Kiowa County Media Center recently put on a tech workshop for students from Haviland Grade School and Kiowa County High School in Greensburg.

"The free event was part of a matching grant from the Kansas Commerce Commission Technology in Creative Arts and Industries for an intercom communication system at the Twilight," according to a press release from the Twilight Theatre.

Along with students from the schools in the county, representatives from Haviland Broadband and Greensburg First United Methodist Church attended the half-day sessions. Twenty-five students from KCHS attended and half of them were students in JAG-K or Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas.

Kiowa County JAG_K instructor Marcus Mitchell said the event was a good opportunity for JAG-K students because their class is focused on identifying their particular interests and allows students to start building an idea of what they want to do for a job or career after graduation.

Other KCHS students who attended were part of the drama department along with their teacher Kim McMurry. HGS counselor Sue Greenleaf was also in attendance.

Janet West was a presenter at the workshop. West is a retired teacher who has over two decades of experience in public speaking and acting along with a Master’s degree in communication. West communicated with the students to build technology skills in whatever they choose because tech is a part of every aspect of today’s world. The more technology students can be introduced to, the better. This makes the transition from high school to college or the workforce smoother.

"It opens doors to scholarships, internships, work-study programs and the real world," said West.

McMurry, KCHS drama teacher, said the workshop gave students yet another opportunity to learn tech skills outside of school.