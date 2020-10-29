Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 400 block of North Main Street, on the east side.

Thomas Anderson moved to Hutch in 1884 after selling all his holdings in Sylvia. He organized the first version of the Hutchinson National Bank and then started speculating and building construction. One of his first buildings was the one at 404-406 N. Main, he built in 1887. The first occupant was the E.H. Gregg Wholesale Paper, tobacco and cigars. In 1892, it was the J.B. Talbott Farm Implements and in 1894, the T.J. Talbott Groceries.

Anderson finally placed a friend of his from Sylvia in business there. In 1897, J.J. Briggs started a Wholesale Fruit & Produce Co. there. That venture folded in 1900 and Anderson became president of the Hutchinson Produce Co. there.

Many, many businesses have occupied this location since, like, Singer Sewing Machines, Kaufman Jewelry, Harmon Business Machines & Elwell Design Assoc.

In 1983, Francis Hageman moved his accounting business there and finally bought the building in 1989. The business today at 404-406 N. Main is owned by the Francis Hageman Rev. Trust.