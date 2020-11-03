The Leavenworth County sheriff said members of his department are struggling after one of their own was killed in a crash.

Deputy Cpl. Daniel R. Abramovitz, 60, died Friday after the unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle he was driving collided with a school bus.

Abramovitz died at the scene. The bus driver and a student also were injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the accident.

The accident was reported at 3:56 p.m. Friday at 211th Street and McIntyre Road.

According to a KHP report, Abramovitz was driving west on McIntyre Road in a 2014 Ford Explorer.

A 62-year-old Tonganoxie woman was driving the 2006 school bus north of 211th Street. She allegedly failed to yield while continuing to drive north, according to the KHP report.

The Explorer struck the passenger side of the bus. The bus went off the road and overturned. It struck a stop sign and fence before coming to rest back on its wheels.

The Explorer rotated before coming to rest in the intersection.

Only the driver and an 8-year-old boy were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The boy, who complained of pain, was released to his parents. The bus driver was taken to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke and the KHP report.

The bus was being driven for the Tonganoxie school district, according to a message posted on Facebook by Superintendent Loren Feldkamp.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the accident victim at this time," Feldkamp said in the Facebook post.

Abramovitz had been with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years and he planned to retire in March. He was assigned to the Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office. His caseload focused on sexual crimes and crimes involving children.

"He had a big impact on many people here," Dedeke said.

Dedeke said he and Abramovitz joined the Sheriff’s Office around the same time.

"He wasn’t even supposed to be here Friday," Dedeke said. "His plans fell through, so he came to work."

Dedeke said Abramovitz was on his way home at the time of the crash but he was still considered to be on duty.

The sheriff said Abramovitz’s name will be added to a memorial for members of the Sheriff’s Office who were killed in the line of duty.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said he has asked the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office to review the accident investigation to make a determination about whether charges should be filed.

Thompson said he did not feel it was appropriate for his office to review the case because Abramovitz was known by people in his office.

"Dan was a very special man," Thompson said.

Dedeke said the condolences and offers of help his office has received from agencies from all over the United States have been overwhelming and are appreciated.

