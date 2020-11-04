Incumbent Republican Bud Estes will remain the Kansas Senate District 38 senator.

Unofficial voting results from Ford, Clark, Gray, Meade, Hodgeman and Seward counties put Estes well ahead of opponent Democratic challenger attorney Edgar Pando on Tuesday night.

Unofficial results of the counties showed Estes with 12,529 votes to Pando's 5,730.

"I appreciate your support and I look forward to work hard for southwest Kansas," Estes said on Wednesday.

The breakdown of the county results were:

• Ford County: Estes 5,603; Pando 3,056.

• Clark County: Estes 389; Pando 96.

• Meade County: Estes 1,521; Pando 244.

• Seward County: Estes 3,059; Pando 1,897.

• Hodgeman County: Estes 174; Pando 28

• Gray County: Estes 1,783; Pando 409.

