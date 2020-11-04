Of the 39 precincts in Sumner County, the unofficial results from the county clerk/elections office show 10,758 ballots were cast from among the 17,499 registered voters in the county.

Sumner County voter turnout was 61.48% with Republicans receiving the majority of votes for state and national office.

There were 2,076 advance in person voters and 1,931 advance mail-in votes for a total of 4,007 advance votes - 22.89% of the registered voters.

The results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the County Board of Canvassers on Nov. 16.

There were 10,730 total votes cast for President. Pres. Donald Trump and Vice-Pres. Mike Pence received the most votes in the Presidential election with 7,949 votes. Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris received 2,518 votes. Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen and running mate Spike Cohen received 226 votes. There were 37 write-in totals.

In the U.S. Senate Race, Republican Roger Marshall received 7,310 votes compared to 2,764 votes for Democrat Barbara Bollier and 605 votes for Libertarian Jason Buckley.

Republican Ron Estes was re-elected for another term as U.S. Representative for the 4th District. In Sumner County, Estes received 8,112 votes and Democrat Laura Lombard received 2,530 votes.

Rep. Larry Alley, Republican State Sen. for the 32nd district, ran undefeated and received 9,541 votes in Sumner County. There were 224 write-in totals.

In the race for State Rep. for the 116th district, Republican Kyle Hoffman received 3,200 votes. Democrat Rick Roitman received 1,345 votes.

Republican Jim McNiece ran undefeated for the State Board of Education in the 10th District and received 9,583 votes. There were 158 write-in totals.

In county races, all the candidates ran unopposed and were elected or re-elected to the positions they ran for. The candidates were: Debra A. Norris, county clerk; Danetta Cook, county treasurer; Jessica D. Anderson, register of deeds; Marty Keenan, county attorney; Darren Chambers, county sheriff; and Jim Newell for county commission, 2nd district.

All those running for county offices were Republicans with the exception of Keenan, a Democrat, who said a few weeks prior to the election, that he would not accept the office because he had accepted a position with a Wichita law firm.

In the district court race, 30th District Court, Division 2 Judge William Mott, who ran unopposed, was retained as judge with 8,203 yes votes compared to 1,764 no votes.

For more information about the election, county wide, visit the Sumner County Clerk’s website at https://ks-sumner.publicaccessnow.com/ElectedOfficials/CountyClerkandElectionOfficer/tabid/2854/Default.aspx.