Please note: These are unofficial results. They will not be official until the state canvass. The results are exactly as reported by county election officers. These unofficial results on election night are incomplete and will not include provisional ballots and advance ballots cast by mail and received after Election Day.

65% of registered voters participated

Kansas (Reno County)

US Senate

R - Roger Marshall 697,791 (16,853)

D - Barbara Bollier 536,403 (8,935)

L - Jason Buckley 63,629 (1,231)

US House 1st District

R - Tracey Mann 202,450 (18,073)

D - Kali Barnett 80,301 (8,631)

Area Representatives

Kansas Senate 34th District

R - Mark Steffen, Hutchinson - 20,642

D - Shanna Henry, Cheney - 8,868

Representative 101st District

R - Joe Seiwert, Pretty Prairie - 8,730

D - Elliott R. Adams, Goddard - 2,897

Representative 102nd District

D - Jason Probst, Hutchinson - 3,224

R - John Whitesel, Hutchinson - 3,221

Kansas Representative 104th District

R - Paul M. Waggoner, Hutchinson - 7,367

D - Garth Strand, Hutchinson - 4,340

Kansas Representative 114th District

R - Michael Murphy, Sylvia - 7,274

D - Jeff Stroberg, Hutchinson - 3,016