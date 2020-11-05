ST. JOHN — Bryce Garner, 26, will be sworn in Jan. 13, 2021, as the youngest Stafford County commissioner on record when he assumes office representing District 3 following the 2020 general election.

"I’ll be wearing a smile, that’s for sure," Garner said. "It’s not that I wanted to set a record, but I am pleased that my generation will have a voice in decisions that will impact their futures.

"I’m a fifth-generation Stafford County resident and that makes me dedicated to wanting to assure a good future for all Stafford County residents."

With family ties that trace back nearly a century, Garner is following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather Victor "Vic" Garner, who served as 3rd District county commissioner from 1969-1976.

A 2012 graduate of St. John High School, Garner continued his education at McPherson College, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and returned to St. John to work in the family-owned business Circle T Oil with his parents, Tom and Sabrena Garner.

Garner is active an active member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church and also of St. John Knights of Columbus No. 13019, assisting with the annual Gun Raffle Fundraiser. He also enjoys photography, a hobby that goes hand-in-hand with his love of hunting.

He often posts photos on his Facebook page and said his followers aren’t stingy with their "likes" when he posts photos of hunting successes and scenic shots capturing the beauty of Stafford County landscape.

Garner said he had no specific agenda that motivated his run for office.

"I just want to be sure that commissioners look down the road and not make decisions that would have a detrimental impact on generations to come," Garner said.

Garner and his wife, Janae, have an 18-month-old daughter and a 2-month-old son.

Family and local citizens are important to Garner.

"I will always have a listening ear and I will always keep the best interests of Stafford County residents at heart," Garner said. "I am truly humbled by being elected to represent District No. 3. I will give 100% to represent Stafford County in the best way possible."

The Stafford County Commission meets weekly at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the St. John Courthouse, and Garner has been attending regularly since this past January. He fills the seat vacated by District 3 Commissioner Kurt Fairchild, who chose not to seek reelection.