Wellington firefighters responded to a house fire at 410. N. Park St. at 12:49 p.m., Nov. 3. There were no injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire showing from a front window and burning the exterior of the one story house. Sherry Kline, the single occupant of the house, exited safely. The house sustained heavy fire and heat damage to the family room of the home and smoke damage throughout the structure. The loss to the structure was estimated at $15,000.

The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction, the Wellington Fire Dept. reported.

There were 10 personnel on the scene. Wellington Police, Kansas Gas, Wellington Electric and Sumner County Emergency Management assisted.