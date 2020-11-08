As Hutchinson Regional Medical Center staff prepared for the coming pandemic, the plan was to have 22 nurses on the ward and they expected to be able to handle up to 60 patients, said Dr. Rex Degner, Chief Medical Officer at Hutchinson Regional.

"That was our hope back then," Degner said. "But reality has set in."

COVID patients in the hospital, Degner said, are "high intensity," requiring a lot of time of both nurses and physicians. To take care of others, the hospital can only handle so many.

For a nurse treating COVID patients, for example, said Amanda Hullet, chief nursing officer with Hutchinson Regional, you can’t just pop into a room to provide medication.

"Once you’re in the room, you’re in that room," she said. "It takes runners and other taskers to bring additional supplies and treatments needed. You could be in the room an hour plus taking care of one patient, let alone the multiples we have."

"Also different is how much care they require," Hullet said, especially if on a ventilator or other oxygen assist systems.

"Multiple departments have stepped in to help, but they’re not all interchangeable," Hullet said. "They have different skill sets in different areas and different training. We have an incredible group of people willing to step in and learn, but there is a finite amount of patients we can take care of with the staff we have."

"We are reaching capacity with the amount of patients we can handle at this moment," Degner said. "So, as of next week, we will limit elective procedures to free up personnel. We really are reaching critical mass."

More than 60 percent of active cases in Reno County are within the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. While some inmates have been transferred to the local hospital, health officials said they are working with the Kansas Department of Corrections to ensure it doesn’t overwhelm the local system.

"We have a contingency for transferring them to Lansing or the KU system," Degner said. "We’re taking inmates on an as-needed basis, but luckily most of the prisoners are being taken care of in the prison itself."

They also continue to accept patients from smaller out-of-county hospitals, although last week they began diverting some patients elsewhere.

"The problem is, once we reach capacity, the Wichita hospitals have reached a similar situation," Degner said. "It’s now very difficult to transfer a COVID patient from our facility. It’s to the point we have to transfer out non-COVID patients to other hospitals to maintain what we have. But we will continue to serve other healthcare needs in the community.’

"We need to do what we can to tap the brakes, to mitigate the spread as we catch up on caseloads," Degner said.’

"They work so hard every day taking care of patients who are so critically ill," Hullet said of the hospital staff. "Many do pass away. They don’t get better. But (staff) put their heart and soul into taking care of them and then watch them pass away. It’s an emotional impact..."

"It wears on people," she said. "They get tired, but they continue to show up every day and continue excelling in their care for people."