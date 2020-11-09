The Sardou Bridge, which connects North Topeka with northeast Topeka’s Oakland community, was shut down due to an early morning fire Monday but reopened early that afternoon.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Topeka police officers and firefighters responded at 1:51 a.m. Monday to the fire under the bridge’s east end, which firefighters put out, said Topeka police Lt. John Trimble.

The fire was found to be coming from a large pile of wood and debris, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

The fire department, using "an abundance of caution," decided to temporarily limit access to the bridge until the city’s public works department could evaluate its condition, Harrison said.

The bridge was reopened after that evaluation was completed.

The fire’s cause was undetermined and remained under investigation, Harrison said. No dollar estimate of damages was released.

Trimble asked anyone with information regarding the fire to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.