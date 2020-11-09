With only two days for planning, the Hutchinson Fire Department set up a hands-on, real-life basic fire skills training at a house on East 6th Ave.

Hutchinson Fire Department Division Chief of Training and Safety Jesse Martin said that they wanted to thank Steve Petermann of Salt City Brewing Company for allowing them the use of this property for training. Using a real structure greatly enhances the realism for training. Petermann said that he plans to demolish the building to build a parking lot.

The training coincided with the department’s recruit academy with four recruits slated to graduate at the end of November. Martin said, "We brought our recruits and our on-duty fire fighters here and they are going through basic fireman skills in a real residence."

Martin said that on Friday morning, they had the firefighters working on a lot of hose movements, including pulling hoses, charging hose lines, and experiencing what it is actually like to pull a hose through a house. They were practicing simulated events that can actually happen in a real structure fire inside a residence.

They worked on forcible entry and then the afternoon was focused on vertical ventilation using the aerial truck.

"We wanted to show the recruits what to do and look for when making those cuts in the roof, how to properly and safely make those cuts and what to expect when you open the roof up if there is a fire environment below it," said Martin. "Experienced crew members passing on their knowledge to the recruits, a hands on lesson for everybody."

The unit block of East 6th Ave. where the fire department was training was closed with barricades and signs showing it was a training. The alleys were kept open so that local residents could still get to their homes during the day’s training event.

"There was no real fire today, everything was a simulation including the fake smoke from a smoke machine," said Martin.