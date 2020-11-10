After voting in July to opt out of following Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate, Jefferson County commissioners have adopted that mandate, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Commissioners Lynn Luck, Wayne Ledbetter and Richard Malm voted 3-0 on Monday in Oskaloosa to approve the change, Luck said Tuesday.

Masks will consequently be required in all indoor public spaces and all outdoor public spaces where 6-foot social distancing can’t be maintained, with businesses and organizations being required to have their customers and employees wear masks.

Monday’s move came at a time when the county’s number of active COVID-19 cases was 115, which is more than a quarter of the 403 cases the county has seen since the pandemic began. Jefferson County has recorded six COVID-19 deaths.

Kelly issued an emergency order June 29 calling for the mask mandate to take effect statewide July 3, but officials in most of the state’s 105 counties subsequently opted out.

Jefferson County health officer Crystal VanHoutan on Aug. 13 asked Jefferson County commissioners to adopt the mask mandate and presented a letter from 11 local physicians and practitioners expressing support for that move, according to the minutes for that day’s meeting.

Luck made a motion that day to adopt the mask mandate but it died for lack of a second, those minutes show.