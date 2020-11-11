The governor has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a member of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office who recently was killed in a crash.

"Deputy Cpl. (Daniel) Abramovitz lost his life in the line of duty after serving and protecting his community for 26 years," Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release. "I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. On behalf of the state of Kansas, we are grateful for the ultimate sacrifice Deputy Abramovitz has made for his community and the state."

Abramovitz, 59, was killed in a crash Oct. 30 at 211th Street and McIntyre Road while driving an unmarked Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The vehicle collided with a school bus. The school bus driver allegedly failed to yield, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kelly has ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday in Kansas until sunset.