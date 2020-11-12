ROXBURY — The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will proceed with its annual auction of surplus bison at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

However, this year’s event will be open to registered buyers only, concessions will not be provided and face masks will be required.

About 50 bison from KDWPT’s Maxwell Wildlife Refuge herd will be available for auction. They are 11 2-year-old bulls, three cows, two cow/calf pairs, eight yearling heifers, seven yearling bulls, eight heifer calves and nine bull calves.

Bison over 1 year old will be brucellosis and tuberculosis tested and accompanied with a health certificate. Heifer calves will be vaccinated for brucellosis and certificates will be issued.

Acceptable forms of payment are cash, or personal checks if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank.

KDWPT reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Bison become the buyer’s responsibility upon settlement on sale day, and buyers must pick up bison the day of the sale or make arrangements with the refuge manager in advance.

Load out assistance will be available until dusk.

Stock racks and trailers should be covered or lined, as bison transport best in darkened conditions.

The bison corrals are located 6 miles north and 1.25 miles west of Canton, or 5 miles south and 1.25 miles west of Roxbury.

For additional details, or to register as a buyer, contact the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge office at 620-628-4592 or the KDWPT Wichita Regional Office at 316-683-8069.