MULLINVILLE — The Mullinville United Methodist Church has decided to postpone two big events the congregation holds every year in November, the annual Hunter’s Dinner and the 35th annual God’s Acre Auction, because of COVID-19.

"The church made the decision to postpone these two important events out of concern for the safety of workers, as well as those who might choose to attend," said the Rev. Mark Fillmore, pastor at MUMC. "It was not an easy decision, but with the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, we feel it was the right one for us to make."

Kiowa County COVID-19 cases have been on a sharp rise since September, with large increases happening in October and the first weeks of November. Fillmore said the church hopes to hold these events in the spring.

Fillmore said these events provide a substantial portion of the church budget for the year.

"Not holding these events could present a serious blow to our ministry efforts," Fillmore said. "For those who desire to continue their support of the ministries of the church, they may do so in care of the Mullinville United Methodist Church."

To support the church, donations can be sent to P.O. Box 108, Mullinville, KS 67109.