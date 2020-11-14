OCCK, Inc. Transportation is adjusting service levels for CityGo Peak Routes, beginning Monday, Nov. 16, and continuing until further notice.

Beginning Monday, CityGo Peak Route buses will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and then again from noon to 3:30 p.m. each day Monday through Friday. Regular routes will run as usual.

Passengers will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing requirements. Additional buses may be dispatched if needed.

All other transportation options will continue as normally scheduled.

Services levels will continue to be adjusted as the situation warrants. Information will be submitted to the media, posted on Facebook and the OCCK Transportation website.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.