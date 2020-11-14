This year’s annual Salina Community Thanksgiving Dinner will feature changes due to the pandemic.

Hosted by the Salvation Army, Minneapolis-based G.L. Huyett and Applebee’s Restaurant on Nov. 26, meals will be carryout and delivery – for shut-ins only -- at the Salvation Army Community Center, 1137 N. Santa Fe.

Salvation Army Captain Lynn Lopez said dinners will be available from noon to 2 p.m. through drive-thru from the south entrance. Lopez said there will be a four-meal limit per vehicle.

Deliveries will be made for disabled or elderly individuals and must be called in to 785-643-1574 by 3 p.m. Nov. 25.